Shaitaan Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide

The supernatural thriller Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan in the titular role, has emerged to be one of the highest grossers of 2024 so far. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn and Jyotika, has successfully crossed the Rs 100 crore mark across the globe within just five days.

As per reports, Shaitaan earned Rs 6.25 crore on Wednesday at the domestic box office and with that, the film's collection has mounted to Rs 74 crore in India alone.

With this, Shaitaan has now become the third Hindi film of 2024 so far to have breached the Rs 100 crore mark on the global level. The other two films in the club are Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Shaitaan released in theatres on March 8, and despite minimum promotions, the film was lauded by critics post its release. The positive word of mouth also contributed to the film's growth, and with the tight storyline and impactful acting, the makers have managed to pull off one of the best films in the scarcely-touched genre.

Madhavan is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Shaitaan, as he plays a man who takes over the mind and soul of Ajay and Jyotika's daughter, played by Janki Bodiwala, through 'vashikaran'. For those unversed, Shaitaan is the remake of the Gujarati film, Vash.

It has been directed by Queen fame Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn himself.