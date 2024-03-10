Shaitaan Box Office: Midnight Shows Added In Mumbai Theatres Amid High Demand For Ajay Devgn, Madhavan's Film

Shaitaan, the latest film starring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan in lead roles, has emerged to be a hit at the box office, so much so that extra shows are now being added at several theatres across Mumbai to tackle the demand. Shaitaan released in theatres on March 8, Friday, and it has already minted Rs 30 crore at the box office.

According to reports, theatres have been witnessing heavy footfall for Shaitaan, and to meet with the demand, several multiplexes and cinema halls in Mumbai have now added midnight shows for the film, starting Saturday.

The film sees Ajay Devgn and Jyotika play the role of parents to Janki Bodiwala, who falls prey to the tricks of the 'shaitaan' R Madhavan and becomes a puppet to his whims and fancies. The psychological-thriller is based on the practices of black magic and 'vashikaran', which means controlling of another person's mind and soul.

While Ajay and Jyotika are at their usual best, Madhavan has managed to take the audience by surprise with his never-seen-before avatar as the charming yet manipulative 'shaitaan'. The tight screenplay and background score have only added to the overall appeal of the film.

Shaitaan opened with a bang at the box office with Rs 14.75 crore on Friday, and on Saturday, it went on to mint a whopping Rs 18.25 crore. The total collection of the film has now mounted to Rs 33 crore.

With positive reviews from critics and a strong word of mouth, Shaitaan is expected to end its first weekend run at the box office on a high note.