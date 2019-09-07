Shahid, Mira Kapoor prep for son Zain’s first birthday, see their adorable pictures

Shahid and Mira’s little tot Zain Kapoor turned one on September 5. Mommy Mira couldn’t hide the excitement of her son’s birthday, and shared moments on social media of the party’s preparation.
She posted a story of decoration materials and caption it,” DIY Birthday Prep”
Also she posted a cheerful picture with Zain on Instagram and wrote, "Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world ❤ #bigbabyboy."
Recently Mira and Shahid threw a bash on the occasion of their elder daughter Misha’s 3rd birthday. On her birthday she posted Misha’s new-born picture with caption, “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives,” she captioned the image.
