Shahid and Mira Kapoor throw a birthday party as Misha turns 3

Mira Kapoor was recently seen on the streets of Mumbai along with her daughter Misha and her mother, making for a perfect picture of the three generations. In the many pictures online, the happy trio can be seen leaving a store, hand in hand, looking like the poster family of a happy home.
Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s daughter turned three on Monday. Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of a little Misha. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I love you, my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha ???? I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!”
The parents Mira and Shahid Kapoor were spotted in Juhu celebrating Misha’s birthday along with their son Zain Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam was also spotted at Misha Kapoor’s birthday party.
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film Kabir Singh, which was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The actor is also being approached for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey. However, the Haider actor had said that he is not looking to do remakes for some time.
