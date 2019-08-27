Shahid and Mira Kapoor throw a birthday party as Misha turns 3

Mira Kapoor was recently seen on the streets of Mumbai along with her daughter Misha and her mother, making for a perfect picture of the three generations. In the many pictures online, the happy trio can be seen leaving a store, hand in hand, looking like the poster family of a happy home.

Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s daughter turned three on Monday. Mira Kapoor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of a little Misha. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I love you, my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha ???? I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!”