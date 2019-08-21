Shahid Kapoor's son Zain is a spitting image of his father at the same age

Actor Ishaan Khatter who is Shahid Kapoor’s stepbrother also commented on the picture with a heart emoticon. The actor was last seen in the film Kabir Singh which was a box office blockbuster. The film which is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy made a lot of controversies because of the lead character played by Shahid Kapoor. However, despite all the controversies the actor was lauded for his performance in the film.

Ever since the success of the film, Shahid Kapoor has become the go-to actor for remakes of South Indian films. The makers of the Telugu film Jersey that starred Nani in the lead role are trying to get the Haider actor on board for the Hindi remake of the film.