Shahid Kapoor to turn producer with war trilogy based on author Amish Tripathi's novel for an OTT platform?

Shahid Kapoor, who will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey, and a web series by Raj and DK, is reportedly turning producer and is joining hands with Netflix. Buzz is, he will produce a mythological war saga based on popular author Amish Tripathi’s novel. Not just that, it is being said he is getting paid a whopping amount to the tune of almost 70 cr to also star in the trilogy. But, there is no official statement or announcement from either the streaming platform or the actor. If finalised, this is mark Shahid Kapoor’s debut as a producer.

Meanwhile, Shahid's web debut will see him in an action avatar and the actor has been working out a lot for a beast-like physique in the series.

Shahid will also be seen in the official remake of the Telugu film, Jersey, in which he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. --inputs from FPJ Web Desk