'Yoddha' filmmaker Shashank Khaitan refutes rumours of Shahid Kapoor walking out of the film

Earlier this year, there were reports of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor walking out of Karan Johar’s production Yoddha.

After Shahid wrapped up Jersey, he was supposed to be ready to shoot for the action film, however, he reportedly backed out of the project due to creative differences.

Now, director Shashank Khaitan has dismissed reports and stated that he is still in talks with the actor for the project.

In an interview with a news portal, Shashank said that they both understood that it wouldn’t be feasible to begin filming the big-budget film amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the film has to be shot in multiple countries and considering the coronavirus crisis, he added that it would have been difficult for them to travel to different locations.

The filmmaker who has directed films like Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, said that once normalcy is restored around the world, he will revive the Yoddha plan.

Meanwhile, Shahid is busy shooting for his digital debut with Raj and Krishna DK in Goa. His web debut will see him in an action avatar and the actor has been working out a lot for a beast-like physique in the series.

Shahid will also be seen in the official remake of the Telugu film, Jersey, in which he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shashank, on the other hand, too has moved on to his next project and is shooting for Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is said to be a comedy film.