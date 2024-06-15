Shahid Kapoor Sends Love To Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound Team: 'Hope This Will Be As Special...'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday reminisced about how his debut film 'Ishq Vishk' from 21 years ago holds special significance for him. He wished the team of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', the sequel of the film.

Shahid took to Instagram stories and shared the trailer of the film along with a heartwarming note for the cast. "Hope this will be as special for you as it was for me 21 years back. Best of Luck," he captioned the post.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. Recently, Shahid nostalgia over the release of the song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' from the film.

'The 'Kabir Singh' actor on Wednesday, took to his Instagram Stories to share a poster of the song and penned an emotional note, remembering his film 'Ishq Vishk' and extending his best wishes to the new cast. "21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special," he wrote.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. It showed actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic avatars.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound Full Trailer Out Now - Link in bio In theatres on 21st June 2024!" The trailer revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in the much-awaited 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.