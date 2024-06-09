Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Rizwan Khan Recalls Having No Money For Food During COVID: 'Salman Khan Sent ₹2.5K'

Rizwan Khan, who has become famous on social media for looking like Shah Rukh Khan, recently recalled experiencing severe financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on Arhaan Khan's podcast, Dumb Biryani, Rizwan said that during the pandemic, he had to sell off some of his belongings as he did not have money for food.

Further, he revealed that Salman Khan helped him. "My wife was pregnant at the time, and there was no work. We have a union for celebrity lookalikes, through which Salman Khan sent Rs 2,500 to each member, along with a ration. I’d like to really thank him for that gesture. And now, by the grace of God, I have a 2 BHK house, and everything that I had to sell during the pandemic I have bought again," he added.

Rizwan Khan has also worked as Shah Rukh’s body double in his films Chak De! India and Mohabbatein. He revealed that before becoming a celebrity lookalike, he worked at roadside stalls.

He recalled when he received a call at 2 AM and was informed that he had a shoot with SRK. “I was terrified to meet him. I was stunned. He knows me by name, I’ve done a lot of ads with him, every member of his staff knows me.”

Rizwan also shared how his bodyguards mistook him for Shah Rukh and followed him during Chak De India's shooting. “Some shots where he’s teaching hockey—that’s me; we shot at the Kurla sports club. I remember being called for the job, and it was Ramadan time, so Shah Rukh sir was supposed to arrive a little late. I’d reached earlier in the day, so they told me to get to work," he concluded.