Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Diwali reunion giving us major 'Veer Zara' feels

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zara will forever be considered and one of the most beautiful love stories of Indian cinema. From the songs to the screenplay, there’s nothing about this movie you won’t like.
Preity Zinta took to her Instagram to share a picture with Shah Rukh khan, clicked at the Diwali bash and we’re totally missing this pair on screen! She posted it with the caption, “Only love ???????? @iamsrk #diwali #party #heartthrob #friendsforever #ting”
How we love these two!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)