'The Zoya Factor' star Dulquer Salmaan 'starstruck' after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is all praises for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Dulquer met Shah Rukh at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. After meeting the "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor, he took to Instagram and wrote: "The aura. The presence. When he's (SRK) in the room nothing else matters! We were like children. Gleefully happy. Excited. Star struck. Also we got many hugs and kisses from the Shah himself."

And Dulquer did not stop here. He continued praising SRK with his hashtags.

"..#oneandonly #theshah #srk #nightslikethis #gushing #fanboy #fangirl #starstruck," he added.