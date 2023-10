Shah Rukh Khan Praises Suhana's The Archies Song Sunoh: 'So Quaint & Beautiful'

'Sunoh' song from Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' has been winning hearts. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was left in awe after listening to it -- after all, his daughter Suhana Khan features in it.

Sharing the song's video on his social media feed, Shah Rukh wrote, "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also, my motivation line for today is 'Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet'!"

'Sunoh' is created by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and Dot, performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan.

On creating music for 'The Archies', Ankur Tewari said, "The music of 'The Archies' is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless rock and roll era, a sonic journey that captures the spirit of a musical revolution. Through our compositions, The Islanders and I, aimed to resurrect the electric energy and vibrant rhythms of that iconic period, offering listeners a chance to relive the magic of a musical era that remains etched in the hearts of generations."

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

The film will be out on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

