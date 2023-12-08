 Shah Rukh Khan Praises Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Praises Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good'

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good'

The exceptional visual effects as well as Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser have become a talking point

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the much-awaited teaser of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's Fighter. On December 8, the makers of Fighter shared the intriguing and power-packed first glimpse of India's inaugural aerial action film. Ever since it was shared on social media, it has been garnering praises from the audience. The exceptional visual effects as well as Deepika and Hrithik's sizzling chemistry have become a talking point.

Shah Rukh is the latest one to praise the action spectacle. He wrote on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films."

He added, "Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off."

Read Also
10 Things You Missed In Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter Teaser
article-image

Fighter has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Shah Rukh's blockbuster film, Pathaan.

While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania in Fighter, Deepika will be seen as Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh.

The film showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

Read Also
Fighter Teaser: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Steamy Scenes Go Viral, Netizens Say 'Aag Laga...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good'

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good'

Vijay Varma Dedicates His Award To Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Bringing Golden Goddess To My...

Vijay Varma Dedicates His Award To Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Bringing Golden Goddess To My...

Ridhi Dogra Bravely Takes On Trolls As She Receives Flak For Praising Animal

Ridhi Dogra Bravely Takes On Trolls As She Receives Flak For Praising Animal

Inside Pics: Sharmila Tagore Celebrates Birthday With Kareena-Saif, Sara & Other Family Members

Inside Pics: Sharmila Tagore Celebrates Birthday With Kareena-Saif, Sara & Other Family Members

Selena Gomez CONFIRMS Relationship With Benny Blanco: 'He's Better Than Anyone I've Ever Been With'

Selena Gomez CONFIRMS Relationship With Benny Blanco: 'He's Better Than Anyone I've Ever Been With'