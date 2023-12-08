Shah Rukh Khan Praises Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the much-awaited teaser of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's Fighter. On December 8, the makers of Fighter shared the intriguing and power-packed first glimpse of India's inaugural aerial action film. Ever since it was shared on social media, it has been garnering praises from the audience. The exceptional visual effects as well as Deepika and Hrithik's sizzling chemistry have become a talking point.

Shah Rukh is the latest one to praise the action spectacle. He wrote on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films."

He added, "Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….’you must be joking’ bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off."

Fighter has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Shah Rukh's blockbuster film, Pathaan.

While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania in Fighter, Deepika will be seen as Squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh.

The film showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Produced and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.