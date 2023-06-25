Shah Rukh Khan On PM Narendra Modi's Recent US Visit, His Iconic Entry Scene In Deewana & More

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is commemorating his remarkable 31-year journey in the film industry today. It all began on June 25, 1992, when his debut film 'Deewana' hit the screens.

In true SRK fashion, he decided to celebrate this special milestone by engaging in an Ask SRK session on Twitter, dedicating 31 minutes to interacting with his beloved fans.

Amidst answering intriguing questions, one fan couldn't help but inquire about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States. During the visit, a South Asian cappella group called Penn Masala enthralled the crowd gathered outside the White House by performing Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya.'

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S QUIZZED ABOUT PM MODI’S US VISIT

Talking about the recent visit of India's Prime Minister Modiji to the US, one of the SRK fans asked, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in the US...What do you wanna say about this?”

Reacting to the interesting question with his humour, Shah Rukh said, “Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

ON BEING ASKED ABOUT HIS ENTRY SCENE IN DEEWANA

One of the fans shared a video from his film ‘Deewana’ which shows SRK’s entry scene with the song ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye’. He wrote, “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself? It's been 31 years and it still gives us chills.”

To this, Shah Rukh gave an epic response stating that he should have worn a helmet in that scene, creating a moment of laughter.

The superstar also revealed his favourite toy and do you know what it is? Check out the below tweet to know!

SRK'S WORK FRONT

Talking about his professional front, SRK delivered the biggest hit of Hindi cinema earlier this year with 'Pathaan'. The film went on to gross over Rs 1000 crore across the globe, with more than Rs 500 crore in India alone.

He is now gearing up for his second release of the year, 'Jawan', which will hit the silver screens on September 7.

The film marks his first collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee, who is known for his high-octane action. The film also stars Nayanthara in a key role, and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a cameo.