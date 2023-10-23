Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Death Of Bishan Singh Bedi, Pens Emotional Note: 'You Will Be Missed Immensely'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan mourned the death of legendary Indian cricketer and actor Angad Bedi's father, Bishan Singh Bedi, on Monday. The former Indian cricketer breathed his last on October 23 in Delhi. He was 77.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Shah Rukh wrote, "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing Bishan Singh Bedi's photo, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Cricket has lost a legend today, but the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several cricketers and politicians also took to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi.

A source close to Angad told The Free Press Journal that Bishan Singh Bedi underwent a surgery two weeks back in Delhi and he was hospitalised since then.

Bishan Singh Bedi made his acting debut with Ghoomer, which also starred his Angad. The film released in theatres on August 19 and it also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

Bishan Singh Bedi is regarded as one of the finest left-arm spinners in the history of cricket. He played for the Indian cricket team from 1966 to 1979.

After retiring from professional cricket, he was involved in various capacities in the cricketing world. He has worked as a coach, commentator as well as a cricket administrator. Bishan Singh Bedi was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1970 and the Padma Shri in 1982.

Read Also Bishan Singh Bedi No More: Looking Back At His Bond With Son Angad Bedi

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)