Bishan Singh Bedi No More: Looking Back At His Bond With Son Angad Bedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
On Monday, Actor Angad Bedi's father and legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away at the age of 77.
Photo Via Instagram
Angad Bedi's spokesperson said that Bishan Singh Bedi had surgery two weeks back and was hospitalised in a Delhi hospital since then.
Bishan Singh Bedi had represented India in 67 Tests between 1967 and 1979.
Bishan Singh Bedi had made his acting debut in R Balki's directorial Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan.
Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bishan Singh Bedi was primarily a slow left-arm orthodox bowler.
Bishan Singh Bedi also featured in 10 One-Day International (ODI) matches, in which he took 7 wickets.
Bishan Singh Bedi also shared a close bond with Angad Bedi's wife, actress Neha Dhupia.