Shaan Trolls Singers Singing 'Minimalistic Songs', Netizens Believe It's A Dig At Prateek Kuhad & Anuv Jain

Renowned playback singer Shaan recently appeared on Sapan Verma's podcast, and while at it, he was seen taking a dig at the current generation of singers. Stating that a lot of singers and music enthusiasts prefer "minimalistic songs" nowadays, he went on to hilariously mimic them, and netizens seemed to be convinced that he was talking about Prateek Kuhad and Anuv Jain.

In a video clip that is now going viral, Shaan can be seen trying to mimic certain singers of today, and he added, "Nowadays, people prefer simple, personal kind of songs, minimalistic songs. If they show more interest in their songs, then perhaps the fans will lose interest. But then they have some 2 billion views for that."

He went on to say, "Times have changed. I feel what people like is rawness, the authenticity... I am talking about the time when we used to go to the music company and we would sing, and they would say 'Vo khanak nahi hai, vo baat nahi hai. Train some more and come back'."

"Had I gone there and sung a song like they do today, they would have asked me if I was drunk or something," he added, leaving everyone in splits.

Within no time, the clip went viral, and fans were wondered if the singer was taking potshots at independent vocalists Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, and others. "No Prateek Kuhaad/Anuv Jain was harmed here," a user wrote, while another said, "I can't listen to them, so unbearable. Feels like they're sleepy while singing."

"He’s talking about Anuv Jain’s song. My gosh I had the same reaction when I heard the song for the first time. The lyrics are good but the singing is horrible in the second half of the song its unbearable," a user commented.

Shaan, however, did not take names of the singers, and instead, laughed through the conversation.