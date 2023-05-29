 Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's career-worst flop scores 4 awards at Cannes World Film Festival
Directed by Gunasekhar, 'Shaakuntalam' faced a dismal box-office fate following its release, last April

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 03:47 AM IST
Made on a budget of ₹65 crores, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' sunk at the Indian box-office with a collective earnings reported of just ₹20 crores. Directed by National Award-winning director Gunasekhar, the film has been termed as the worst flop in Samantha's decade long career in cinema.

Mounted as Pan-Indian release with the film screened in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the film received a lot of criticism for its weak screenplay and shoddy VFX, despite a considerable amount of the film's budget having been allotted to the film. The opening weekend saw a measly ₹6 crores.

However, to everyone's surprise, the film has managed to wow the international audience. At the recently concluded Cannes World Film Festival 2023, the film went on to bag as many as 4 prestigious awards at the do, including Best Foreign Film. The film also won for the Best Costume Design, Best Fantasy Film and Best Indian Film.

Samantha took to social media to share the happy news on her Instagram. She reposted the update shared by Gunasekhar's banner Gunaa Teamworks with the folded hands emoji.

Samantha's Insta Story

The film also stars Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Kabir Bedi, Jisshu Sengupta, Kabir Duhan Singh, Varshini Sounderajan, Allu Arha, Harish Uthaman, Subbaraju, and Aadarsh Balakrishna in pivotal roles.

The film had released across India on April 14, 2023.

SAMANTHA'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Samantha will be next seen in the Telugu film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Devarakonda and has just announced her new Tamil project, 'Chennai Project' opposite Viveik Kalra, which is based upon the book The Arrangements of Love. Besides her theatrical commitments, the actress also has the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan.

