Samantha Ruth Prabhu CLARIFIES Citadel’s Indian spin-off isn't a remake of Priyanka Chopra’s spy actioner

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted celebrating her birthday in a rather unique fashion while gracing the sets of the highly anticipated series, Citadel.

This upcoming spy-action extravaganza not only boasts the talent of the charismatic Varun Dhawan but also marks the collaborative efforts of the distinguished director duo, Raj & DK, who have previously garnered acclaim through their remarkable contributions to The Family Man and Farzi.

The on-screen union of Samantha and the director duo is not unfamiliar, as they had previously enthralled audiences with their creative synergy in the critically acclaimed second season of The Family Man, which featured the indomitable Manoj Bajpayee.

Samantha's fans ask about her upcoming show Citadel

In the midst of the birthday festivities, one of Samantha's ardent followers sought clarification regarding the correlation between Priyanka Chopra's Citadel and the Indian rendition in which Samantha finds herself immersed.

The inquisitive netizen speculated if both versions shared a common storyline, considering Priyanka's show had been dubbed in various Indian languages, leading to the possibility that audiences had already been exposed to the narrative. Expressing confusion, one of the fan requested Samantha's insightful elucidation.

Responding with grace and conviction, Samantha captioned her comment, "It is not a REMAKE!" firmly dispelling any misconceptions surrounding the nature of the Indian adaptation.

Samantha's reply to a fan on Instagram

Citadel has several spin-offs

Moreover, an astute fan further clarified the intricate web of narratives spun within Citadel. Explaining that the main series serves as the foundation, diverse spin-offs have been crafted to cater to the preferences of different countries.

The Indian iteration, in which Samantha and Varun Dhawan form a captivating pair, represents one such spin-off.

With Spainish, Italian, and Mexican counterparts existing in parallel, these distinctive storylines intertwine only minimally, if at all, with the central plot.

Thus, Samantha's response unequivocally resolved any lingering uncertainties and shed light on the intricacies of the vast Citadel universe.

While the saga of Citadel unfolds on the horizon, avid fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu can anticipate her upcoming appearance in the highly awaited Telugu romantic-comedy, Kushi, starring the dashing Vijay Deverakonda.