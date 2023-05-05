 Inside Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration with friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentInside Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration with friends

Inside Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration with friends

Samantha revealed that she was clear about not wanting a birthday surprise and a cake, however, her friends missed the memo

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28 with her team and friends. The Shaakuntalam actress on Friday shared a video to a glimpse of her special day.

In the caption, Samantha revealed that she was clear about not wanting a birthday surprise and a cake, however, her friends missed the memo.

Samantha shares photo dump of her birthday celebration

In one of the pictures, Samantha is seen sitting on a sofa with a wide smile on her face. She was seen dressed in a floral outfit and a fancy birthday cake was placed in front of her. The actress had confetti all over her hair.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: 9 times the 'Family Man' actress slayed like a queen
article-image

Samantha also shared a video in which she looks surprises as she walks inside a room decorated with blue balloons.

"The rules were simple...No surprises, no cake. certainly no f****** balloons. I clearly get what I want. The week that was," Samantha captioned her post.

Soon after Samantha shared the post, actress Malavika Mohanan dropped heart emojis. On the other hand, Farzi star Bhuvan Arora commented, "Happiest birthday Samantha... Roar."

Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu soon."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam' with Dev Mohan. It released in theatres on April 14, 2023. She has 'Kushi' in the pipeline with Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from this, Samantha will also star in the Indian version of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a temple named after her in Andhra Pradesh: Report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu review: Even as a story for kids, this one lacks fire and flight

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu review: Even as a story for kids, this one lacks fire and flight

Inside Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration with friends...

Inside Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration with friends...

The Glory actor Lee Do Hyun steals hearts with his DRAMATIC transformation in 'The Good Bad...

The Glory actor Lee Do Hyun steals hearts with his DRAMATIC transformation in 'The Good Bad...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Review: Chris Pratt's film is action-packed and engaging but not...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Review: Chris Pratt's film is action-packed and engaging but not...

Watch: Turkish actor Burak Deniz grooves to Salman Khan's Andaz Apna Apna song, meets Anil Kapoor in...

Watch: Turkish actor Burak Deniz grooves to Salman Khan's Andaz Apna Apna song, meets Anil Kapoor in...