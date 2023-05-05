Inside Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration with friends...

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28 with her team and friends. The Shaakuntalam actress on Friday shared a video to a glimpse of her special day.

In the caption, Samantha revealed that she was clear about not wanting a birthday surprise and a cake, however, her friends missed the memo.

Samantha shares photo dump of her birthday celebration

In one of the pictures, Samantha is seen sitting on a sofa with a wide smile on her face. She was seen dressed in a floral outfit and a fancy birthday cake was placed in front of her. The actress had confetti all over her hair.

Samantha also shared a video in which she looks surprises as she walks inside a room decorated with blue balloons.

"The rules were simple...No surprises, no cake. certainly no f****** balloons. I clearly get what I want. The week that was," Samantha captioned her post.

Soon after Samantha shared the post, actress Malavika Mohanan dropped heart emojis. On the other hand, Farzi star Bhuvan Arora commented, "Happiest birthday Samantha... Roar."

Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu soon."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam' with Dev Mohan. It released in theatres on April 14, 2023. She has 'Kushi' in the pipeline with Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from this, Samantha will also star in the Indian version of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan.

