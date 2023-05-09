Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys duplex apartment worth ₹7.8 crore in Hyderabad: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly bought a luxurious duplex apartment Rs 7.8 crore in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Economic Times, the flat has a built-up area of 7,944 sq ft, with 3,920 sq ft on the 13th floor and 4,024 sq ft on the 14th floor. It also comes with six car parking slots.

In February 2023, it was reported that the Shaakuntalam actress had purchased a palatial apartment worth a whopping Rs 15 crore in Mumbai. The actress is the next in line to invest in a luxurious property in the financial capital of India after actress Rashmika Mandanna.

According to media reports, Samantha decided to buy a property in Mumbai as she will be spending a lot of time in the city due to work commitments.

Samantha's upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in the mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam' with actor Dev Mohan.

Samantha will next be seen in the Indian version of 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Kushi' in her kitty, in which she reunites with her 'Mahanati' co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

It was also reported that Samantha has signed a Hindi film with Akshay Kumar, however, there was no confirmation of this yet.