 Selfie Teri Meri Song Review: Urvashi Rautela Cannot Dance In Ghuspaithiya Track
Selfie Teri Meri is sung by Neeti Mohan, penned by Saaveri Verma, and music composed by Akshay Menon

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Actress Urvashi Rautela is all set for her upcoming film Ghuspaithiya with Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. Makers on Tuesday (August 13) dropped the song Selfie Teri Meri from the film.

The 2-minute track is a waste of time for the audience if included in the film. The song has no sync with its choreography, which features shaky moves while the song itself is meant to be party-grooving. It's hard to understand how the track fits into the cyber story line. Despite being titled Selfie Teri Meri, there isn't a single selfie taken during the entire song.

The song begins with Urvashi, in the look of a married woman, romancing Vineet at the start and then grooving to the track. However, there’s no connection between this and the super-energetic Shammi Kapoor-style moves in the girly track. Urvashi, who has given us amazing tracks like Love Dose, Haseeno Ka Deewana, Bijli Ki Taar, Gal Ban Gayi, and more, fails to impress the audience with Selfie Teri Meri.

Maker have aleast taken some inspiration from the past as there are several songs made on selfie that created waves on the internet such as Selfie Le Le Re, Kheech Meri Photo.

Talking about the song, Selfie Teri Meri, is sung by Neeti Mohan, penned by Saaveri Verma, and music composed by Akshay Menon.

Ghuspaithiya deals with the story of cybercrime and takes us into the dark world of fraud. It showcases the face-off between Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. The film is directed by Susi Ganesan, and produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy and Manjari Susi Ganeshan under the banner of AA Films.

The film also stars Govind Namdevl, Umesh Shukla, Prabhat Kumar Lahiri, and Susi Ganesh in pivotal roles. Ghuspaithiya is an Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 (2017). It is all set for the theatrically released on August 9, 2024.

