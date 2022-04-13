'Dil Hai Gray' first look posters out; Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela express excitement

'Dil Hai Gray', starring Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi is all set to release on July 22.

The movie narrates the tale of an honest police officer, played by Vineet, who is asked to tape calls of powerful people.

The movie depicts how not everything is black and white, and that there's no right or wrong at every time, and some things are just gray, much like the emotions in one's hearts when exposed to certain secretes

The first look posters of Vineet, Akshay, and Urvashi were revealed just recently, and that has most definitely added to the excitement around the film.

Talking about the movie, Vineet says, ''The premise of the movie is rather interesting and I am looking forward to the response that the first look posters receive. This is something that I haven't done before, and that's what truly makes this a rather exciting project for me, along with the fact that I get to work with the likes of Susi and Ramesh Sir.''

Akshay says, ''When I first heard about the character, I didn't have to think twice before saying yes. The shades to my character will definitely allow me to tap into unexplored territory as an actor, and there couldn't be any better story for me to do that.''

Urvashi adds, ''The movie's premise is what had my attention and I think people will enjoy what the film has to offer. Since the subject of the movie is rather intriguing, it sure has managed to already pump me up and I hope the first look posters will only add to everyone's excitement.''

Produced by M. Ramesh Reddy, Suraj production, the movie is helmed by Susi Ganesan, Associate Producer Manjari Susiganeshan, 4v Entertainment.

