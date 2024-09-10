 Sehra Song Review: Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati's Chemistry Fails To Mirror Beauty Of The Romantic Track
The 3-minute song without any pause or video would be the love of the audience without showcasing Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Dhvani Bhanushali & Aashim Gulati in Sehra |

Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati are all set to showcase their chemistry in the film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. The makers have released the romantic track, Sehra, following the earlier tracks Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si and Ishq De Shot.

The 3-minute song without any pause or video would be the love of the audience, and not with them in the entire story. However, the chemistry between the lead actors fails to reflect the beauty of the soulful romantic melody. The direction of Sehra could have been much better, given the beautiful lyrics and tune. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, penned by Kausar Munir, and sung by Varun Jain.

The song begins with Aashim Gulati in the pandit look and Dhvani Bhanushali dressed in a yellow saree and they both are enjoying the bike ride in the city. They reach their destination and it is shot in school, where he takes care of her and provides her with clothes and food.

In between the track stops, there is a conversation between the two characters. Dhvani emphasizes that although they live in the same country, their cultures are very different. She notes that, in her community, men do not respect women, whereas, in Aashim's community, the situation is different, and she appreciates that. Aashim agrees, expressing, "How can anyone believe that women are less? They are the whole universe, and we are because of them."

After a long pause in the conversation, the song resumes, and the scene shifts to show them in various locations, such as the school and the market. The ending slate poses a thought-provoking question: 'A love story arranged or accidental?'

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam promises to be an engaging concoction of humour, heart, and a twist of unpredictability. It is all set to release theatrically on September 20.

It also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, penned by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner of Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production.

