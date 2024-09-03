Aashim Gulati's Fangirl Faints After Hugging Him During Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam Promotions, Netizens React (VIDEO)

Tum Bin 2 actor Aashim Gulati is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam with Dhvani Bhanushali. During the promotion of their film in Jai Hind College, Mumbai, a video went viral on the internet. In the clip, a college student is seen meeting Aashim and Dhvani. The three danced to the track Ishq De Shot from the film.

Overcome with excitement, the young fan after the dance hugged the actor and fainted on the stage. Aashim and Dhvani immediately rushed to help the fan, ensuring she was alright, which further endeared him to his followers. The video was shared by many social media pages, the post read, "A college kid’s unforgettable hug with the charming Aashim Gulati during his and Dhvani Bhanushali’s film, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, promotions. Moments like these make it all worthwhile."

The video quickly went viral, garnering a slew of reactions from netizens. Some were touched by the fan's genuine adoration, with comments praising Gulati for his warm and caring response. While some felt that the young kid was not being genuine with the actor and was just acting.

One of the users commented, "Overacting."

Another user commented, "Roz nahana chaiye bhaiii."

Some lauded the actor for his kindness and the fan for her unfiltered enthusiasm. The third user commented with heart emojis. Another user wrote, "Rubbish."

"Aashim Parul ka Gulati hain kya." the comment reads.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam also stars Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Saurabh Dasgupta penned by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banner of Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production.

This film promises to be an engaging concoction of humour, heart, and a twist of unpredictability. It is all set to release theatrically on September 20.