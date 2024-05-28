'Seen Bullet Pass Through Me': Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Reveals His House Was Shot At Multiple Times

Renowned Punjabi singer Karan Aujla recently stated that the menace of threats and attacks has been on a rise in the Punjabi music industry, and revealed that his own house has been shot at multiple times. Questioning why was he being targetted, he called for serious protection for Punjabi artists.

During an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, Karan stated that he is looking forward to have kids and start his own family, but is worried about the constant threats and attacks.

"I am an artist. I make songs. What have I done so serious that this is happening?" he questioned.

Recalling the times he and his family have been targetted, he shared, "My house has been shot at three or four times. I have seen the bullet pass through me. The house in Canada is made of wood. Nothing can stop those bullets. I have seen it, brother. I have heard that voice. I saw it with my own eyes."

Karan went on to say that he "did not sign up" for the threats and hoped that the protection of Punjabi artists will be looked into by the authorities.

A few days ago, Diljit Dosanjh had revealed that he and his family too received death threats, post which he had to move his family abroad to an undisclosed location.

Not just that, but Punjabi sensation Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab in broad daylight by members of the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Karan Aujla has given some of the biggest chartbusters to Punjabi music lovers including Jee Ni Lagda, Bachke Bachke, Kya Baat Aa, Chitta Kurta, and others.