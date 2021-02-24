See pics: Ayushmann Khurrana’s young fans mob his hotel

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, recently had an interesting interaction with his fans in Shillong. About 200 youth, in a big to meet their favourite star, gate-crashed the hotel Ayushmann was staying in. And, when the actor got to know of this, he left his dinner and went to meet the kids.

An eye-witness from Shillong says, “Post the day’s shoot wrap, Ayushmann returned to the hotel and headed to eat dinner. In about 15 mins, there were 200-250 college kids from Shillong outside the hotel wanting to meet him. When he informed about the same, Ayushmann, left his dinner and went to meet the kids.”