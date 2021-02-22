Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana to release in theatres on September 17

Anubhav Sinha’s ambitious next ‘Anek’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is scheduled to release in theatres on 17th September, 2021. The movie is currently being shot in the North East region of the country.

Ever since the makers have announced 'Anek' that brings together the hit combo of director-actor duo – Anubhav and Ayushmann, it has created huge excitement among the audience and especially fans of the actor and director. Not to forget, Ayushmann’s rugged, slit-eyebrow look as ‘Joshua’ in the movie became the talk of the town. Now, with the makers officially announcing the release date of the film, it has built the anticipation even more!

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the news of the movie’s release date on his social media by mentioning, and the same was shared by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works on their social media which reads as,