See Pic: Shraddha Kapoor wears nothing but jacket and boots, sets the internet ablaze

Shraddha Kapoor owns this year with her back to back blockbusters, and is surely on a roll as she posted a series of some glam shots in aesthetic couture. She is known to make the heads turn with her fashion looks and with going for classy and comfortable looks as her go-to style.
The actress, aided by her impeccable fashion sense looked sizzling as she donned a shiny black feather down jacket, paired with patterned knee-length boots.
On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' co-starring Varun Dhawan helmed by Remo D'Souza, which is slated to hit the screens early next year. Other than this, she will also be seen in Baaghi franchise - "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff for which the actress has already started shooting.
