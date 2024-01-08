Security Breached At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, 2 Men From Punjab Detained For Trying To Enter Property

Salman Khan |

In a major security breach at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's property, two men were nabbed while they were trying to enter his Panvel farmhouse, shielding themselves from the guards. The duo has been handed over to the local police and an investigation is now underway.

As per reports, the incident took place on January 4, Thursday, and one Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav, who is responsible for managing the farmhouse, has lodged an official complaint with the police.

The two men, identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gurusevaksingh Sikh (23), both residents of Fazilka district in Punjab, were caught trespassing inside the property by guards stationed at Salman's Panvel farmhouse. They reportedly tried to jump over trees and the main fence in a bid to make their way in.

After being caught, when the guards asked them for details, they gave out fake names and addresses -- Maheshkumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh. Later, fake Aadhaar cards and photographs were also recovered from the intruders.

"Two youths from Punjab came to Borivali following a fight in their village. They also made fake ID cards. They tried to go into the actor's farmhouse. They have been booked for trespassing," Anil Patil, Inspector, PS Panvel Taluka said. A case has now been registered at Panvel Rural Police station.

Maharashtra | A case has been registered at Panvel Rural Police Station against two people for trying to enter Salman Khan's Arpita Farm House in Waze, New Panvel. Further investigation is being done: Anil Patil, Inspector, PS Panvel Taluka



"Two youths from Punjab came to… pic.twitter.com/2vN6XpbLLd — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Salman Khan is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Salman is often seen taking time off his busy schedule and unwinding at his Panvel farmhouse, named Arpita Farms. Not just him, but it is the favourite place of the entire 'Khan-daan', as Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and others are too often seen chilling at the property, located in the outskirts of Mumbai, away from all the hustle and bustle.

The breach comes at a time when Salman's security has already been heightened due to constant threats from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The actor has been given Y+ security by the government of Maharashtra, and he has also been advised to not step out without his bodyguards and security personnel.

On the work front, Salman is currently prepping for his next film, tentatively titled The Bull, with Karan Johar. Besides, he also has the mega actioner, Tiger vs Pathaan, in the pipeline.