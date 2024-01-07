Tiger 3 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's Action Thriller

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Tiger 3, has released digitally. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the action-thriller started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 7.

Sharing the announcement of Tiger 3's digital release on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Locked, loaded and ready! 💥 Aa raha hai Tiger #Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin."

Emraan also shared the film's poster and wrote, "Tiger ko takkar dena aasaan nahin, tabhi toh mazaa aayega."

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story revolves around Tiger (Salman), his partner Zoya (Katrina), and antagonist Aatish Rehman (Emraan). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision - he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family.

Opening up about the film's digital release, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, "The Tiger franchise and the YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest stars coming on-board these franchises. The Legacy of Tiger is one that has grown from strength to strength with each installment. We’re thrilled that our relationship with Prime Video has proven to be so fruitful, with our most loved titles being available to stream on the service."

Meanwhile, sharing the best compliment that is closest to his heart that Salman received for the film, the actor said, "Action is the genre of this film but the chemistry of a husband and wife on reel being complimented, that is the best compliment. Tiger and Zoya get appreciation as a couple who encourage people in real life. I also feel all the wives take their husbands to watch Tiger, so they become Tiger and Zoya as soon as they come out of the theatres."

Tiger 3 also had cameos by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. It hit the big screens on Diwali (November 12).