Katrina Kaif Gives Befitting Reply To Reporter Who Called Her 'Just A Glamour Doll' For Tiger 3

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, reacted to being called just a 'glamour doll' for her latest release, Tiger 3. The makers of Merry Christmas organised a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday and while interacting with the media, Katrina gave a befitting reply to the reporter who asked her what it's like to play a "nuanced character," as opposed to "just a glamour role" in the Maneesh Sharma-directorial.

Reacting to the reporter, Katrina said she enjoyed playing the role of Zoya in Tiger 3. She said, "I see things a little different perhaps. I actually think the character of Zoya is one of the strongest characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially in Tiger 3, it was so nuanced and so well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to play that character."

In Merry Christmas, Katrina will essay the role of Maria.

The intriguing trailer of the film was officially released by the makers on December 20. In the trailer, Katrina and Vijay can be seen enjoying a romantic date on Christmas Eve. However, soon their romance turns into a nightmare filled with violence and suspense. The last scene features Katrina sitting with her daughter in a movie theatre; later, Vijay arrives, and in a few seconds, the latter two disappear.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. The film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

Besides Hindi, the film has also been shot in Tamil. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.