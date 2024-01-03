Salman Khan Training For 3.5 Hours Daily Ahead Of Karan Johar's The Bull Shoot

Salman Khan ended 2023 with a bang with his film Tiger 3, which was one of the highest grossing films of the year. And he is now all set to collaborate with filmmaker Karan Johar for the first time for a full-fledged film, titled The Bull.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, it is reportedly set to show Salman in a never-seen-before avatar. If sources are to be believed, the actor will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.

The actor will essay the role of a paramilitary officer in The Bull, and the film is all set to go on floors in February this year. For his role, Salman is reportedly undergoing intense physical training, and is working out for 3.5 hours daily, without any missed sessions. He has also made necessary changes in his diet to look the part.

While Karan Johar is bankrolling The Bull, the film will be directed by Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan. The Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).

The Indian forces efficiently neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.

Salman had first joined his hands with Karan back in 1998 for the filmmaker's debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but in that, he only had a cameo as he played the role of Aman. Post that, the actor-director duo tried to collaborate for several other projects, but in vain.

But looks like the time has finally come when KJo and Salman are ready to do a film together. On December 29, the team of The Bull had the film's mahurat shot in Mumbai as well.