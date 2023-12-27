Salman Khan Greets Fans Gathered Outside His Residence On 58th Birthday

By: Ria Sharma | December 27, 2023
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who turned 58 on December 27, greeted his fans who gathered outside his Bandra residence to wish him
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Hundreds of fans were spotted outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra to get a glimpse of the actor
To acknowledge the love and support he receives from his fans, and as a gesture of gratitude, Salman makes it a point to connect with them on special days
Salman greeting his fans from the balcony of his house has become a tradition that fans eagerly anticipate on his birthday
Salman was spotted wearing a plain grey t-shirt when he came to thank his fans for the birthday wishes
He was seen waving at them and the actor also thanked them with folded hands
Salman's father, veteran writer Salim Khan, also arrived with him
Social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes for Salman. Not only his fans, but several Bollywood celebrities also extended heartfelt wishes to the actor
Like every year, Salman celebrated his special day with his family members. What makes this day even more special for him is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece Ayat
