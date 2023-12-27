Tanuj Virwani & Tanya Jacob's Dreamy Wedding Photos

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023
Veteran Bollywood actress Rati Agnihotri's son, actor Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with Tanya Jacob in Rajasthan on December
Recently, the Inside Edge actor took to his official Instagram account to share dreamy pictures from his wedding
Tanuj and Tanya tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members
While the bride ditched red and opted for a baby pink lehenga, Tanuj wore matching sherwani
"And Just like that we were one. Two souls. Two Hearts that now beat as one. Today’s the First day of the rest of our Lives and I look forward to all the Glorious Adventures that Life has in store for us, Mrs Virwani," Tanuj captioned his post
Tanuj met Tanya in 2016. They were reportedly in a live-in relationship with each other for nearly nine months
The couple got engaged in November 2023 in Singapore
Following their wedding, several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media platforms
Thanks For Reading!