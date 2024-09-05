Sector 36 Trailer Review: Vikrant Massey Fails To Convince As A Psycho Killer

Sector 36 Trailer |

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in the never seen before avatar have brought the killer cat-and-mouse chase to the table with Netflix Sector 36. The makers of the crime thriller film have treated fans with it's trailer. Inspired by true events, the film story is based on the horrific 2006 Nithari killings.

What you might miss in the 2-minute, 33-second trailer is Vikrant Massey's portrayal of the psycho killer. His attempt to try something new doesn’t quite hit the mark. The trailer should have conveyed more thrill and scariness, given the horrifying nature of the incident it’s based on. On the other hand, seeing Deepak Dobriyal as an inspector is a notable attempt. He has played both positive and negative roles in the past, but we personally prefer him in negative roles.

The Sector 36 trailer story begins with Vikrant Massey the killer who traps the kid with some sweets, and in the backdrop, you can listen to an old track, Man Kyoon Behka Re Behka Aadhi Raat Ko. The scene then introduces Deepak Dobriyal as Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, who believes that every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

His pursuit of the killer, who is right under his nose, could be interesting, but only if the performances meet the expected standard. The drama peaks when the killer kidnaps the inspector’s daughter, creating a climate of terror in the city. The story revolves around how the mystery will unfold and how the killer will be caught.

This isn’t the first time a crime thriller has been made; earlier films like Ugly, Forensic, Ittefaq, and Murder 2 have explored similar themes. However, it has been a while since a psycho-killer film has been released recently.

Sector 36 is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is set to stream on Netflix on September 13.