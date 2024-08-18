 Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

The upcoming crime thriller film is inspired by the true horrific incident of the Nithari Killings

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Sector 36 OTT Release Date |

Vikrant Massey starrer Sector 36 is a crime thriller that premiered on August 18, 2024, at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and now it is scheduled to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Sector 36 on OTT?

FPJ Shorts
Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film
Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities

The film will be released on September 13, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a poster on Instagram with the caption, "Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix."

Plot

The film revolves around the Noida serial murders (Nithari case). The film aims to showcase the reality of crime rates in India. It also focuses on the life of a serial killer, Mohinder Singh Pandher.

Read Also
Raayan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Dhanush's 50th Film Online
article-image
Read Also
Terror Tuesday Extreme OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Sector 36

The film cast includes Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh. It is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.

Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande has produced the film under Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Saurabh Goswami has done the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

'Got Problem With That?': Amitabh Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To Those Questioning Why He Still...

'Got Problem With That?': Amitabh Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To Those Questioning Why He Still...

Drive-Away Dolls OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

Drive-Away Dolls OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Swakaryam Sambhava Bahulam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back...

Vedang Raina Reacts To Relationship Rumours With Khushi Kapoor: ‘My Dating Life Is Taking Back...