Sector 36 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vikrant Massey's Crime-Thriller Film

Sector 36 OTT Release Date |

Vikrant Massey starrer Sector 36 is a crime thriller that premiered on August 18, 2024, at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and now it is scheduled to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Sector 36 on OTT?

The film will be released on September 13, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a poster on Instagram with the caption, "Unexplained disappearances, a deadly chase, and the dark truth. The incredible Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal star in this chilling crime-thriller inspired by true events. Sector 36 coming on 13th September, only on Netflix."

Plot

The film revolves around the Noida serial murders (Nithari case). The film aims to showcase the reality of crime rates in India. It also focuses on the life of a serial killer, Mohinder Singh Pandher.

Cast and production of Sector 36

The film cast includes Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh. It is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar.

Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande has produced the film under Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Saurabh Goswami has done the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad has edited the film.