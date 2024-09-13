 Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey's Film Is A Chilling Crime Thriller That Fizzles In The Final Act
Sector 36 is a mixed bag. For those drawn to gore-filled thrillers, it offers plenty of shocking moments

Troy RibeiroUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

Title: Sector 36

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana, Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh

Where: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: 3 stars

This film tries to ride the wave of true-crime thrillers, diving deep into one of the most infamous serial killings in modern Indian history, the Nithari murders. Inspired by the grotesque events of 2005-2006, the film places itself in the chaotic and crime-riddled world of Shahdara, Delhi, where children disappear, authorities remain indifferent, and society's underbelly quietly festers.

The film opens with intrigue—children missing, families anguished, and accusations of corruption hurled at the police, who are more interested in burying the truth than unearthing it. Director Aditya Nimbalkar clearly sets the tone in the first act, with the uneasy suspense simmering just beneath the surface. Deepak Dobriyal shines as Ram Charan Pandey, a principled yet flawed officer driven by Newton's third law of motion. His guilt, rooted in his failure to protect his family, fuels his determination. As Pandey investigates Jumki's disappearance, a seemingly minor case unearths horrifying revelations, becoming the film's central focus.

And yet, as gripping as the setup may be, the film's narrative momentum stumbles just when it should soar. The early investigation, with its jabs at corrupt officials and feckless police work, promises a reckoning. Yet, the climactic confession of Prem, played by Vikrant Massey, feels like a soft, anti-climactic whimper. Massey, a talented actor, manages to evoke an unsettling calm in his portrayal of a domestic help turned serial killer, but his character’s quick and matter-of-fact admission of killing over 20 people strips away the tension the film painstakingly builds. It’s as though the audience is handed the resolution without earning it, leaving a bitter taste of disappointment after such a promising start.

One might argue that the film’s lack of subtlety is its Achilles heel. The corrupt Delhi police force is painted in broad strokes—Darshan Jariwala as the DCP and Akash Khurana as businessman Balbir Singh Bassi do little more than play cardboard versions of corrupt power players. The lack of nuance in their performances detracts from the believability of the setting.

However, the real saving grace comes from the performances of Dobriyal and Massey. These two actors bring their A-game, sinking deep into the troubled psyches of their characters. Dobriyal’s internal struggle as he wrestles with his personal demons while dealing with professional roadblocks is particularly engaging. Massey’s chilling indifference to his vile crimes, even when confessing, is the stuff of nightmares, though it comes far too easily for a film that deserved a more dramatic crescendo.

Visually, the film starts strong, with interesting frame compositions. But soon enough, it resembles every other crime thriller drenched in gore. Blood-curdling moments abound, but as they pile up, the impact diminishes. The gritty realism morphs into a desensitized bloodbath, which might satisfy fans of grisly crime dramas, but leaves those seeking deeper narrative satisfaction wanting more.

Overall, this film is a mixed bag. For those drawn to gore-filled thrillers, it offers plenty of shocking moments. For those seeking a tight, compelling investigation, it promises much but delivers less. The thrill begins early, but somewhere along the way, the punch is lost.

