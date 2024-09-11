Khalbali Records Review: Ram Kapoor And Saloni Batra's Series Is The Duel Of Rivalries And Redemption

A still from Khalbali Records |

Title: Khalbali Records

Director: Devanshu Singh

Cast: Ram Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur, Salonie Patel, Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep, EPR, Kumar Varun and others

Where: Streaming on Jio Cinema

Rating: 3.5 Stars

This series plays out like a well-composed track: it starts with familiar notes, builds with layered harmonies, and crescendos with the promise of more. Directed by Devanshu Singh, this eight-episode musical drama delves into the high-stakes world of music production, underpinned by a father-son rivalry that’s as old as time but still manages to hit fresh chords.

The story revolves around Raghav, portrayed by Skand Thakur, a gifted music producer under the shadow of his father, Manavendra Rai Singh, aka MRS, played with ruthless charm by Ram Kapoor. MRS is the kingpin of Galaxy Records, a commercial music empire where art often takes a backseat to profit. When a tragic event disrupts Raghav’s world, he decides to honour his late friend Mauj’s dream by launching Khalbali Records, a label that seeks to give a voice to the underdogs of the music industry.

On paper, the plot may seem predictable—a young man breaking free from the oppressive hand of his father to carve his path. But what makes Khalbali Records stand out is the raw emotion infused into each episode. The performances are the backbone of the series, with Ram Kapoor’s portrayal of the cold, business-first MRS leaving you with a chilling understanding of his psyche. His character’s lines, like “I am trying to run a company here, not a spiritual retreat,” resonate with a capitalist pragmatism that’s hard to shake off.

Prakash Belawadi’s Shetty, a character who changes colours faster than a chameleon, adds another layer to the narrative. Belawadi captures the essence of an opportunist with such finesse that you almost admire Shetty's ability to navigate the cutthroat industry with a smile as slippery as his morals.

Skand Thakur’s Raghav is the emotional heart of the series. His journey from a dutiful son to a loyal friend to a defiant producer is captured with subtlety and strength. The supporting cast, including Prabh Deep as the earnest Mauj and Salonie Patel as the subdued yet supportive Lekha, lends authenticity to the narrative. The ensemble of musicians, from EPR’s fiery rapper to Varun Bhagat’s reluctant composer Phantom, contribute to the series’ charm without ever feeling like they’re putting on a show. They are who they are, and that’s precisely what makes the series feel genuine.

Musically, the series is a treat. Amit Trivedi’s soulful compositions and Azadi Records’ indie hip-hop tracks weave seamlessly into the storyline, making the music not just a backdrop but a vital character in itself. The cameos from industry giants like Rekha Bharadwaj, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan are woven so naturally that they feel like integral parts of the narrative rather than celebrity add-ons.

The series does have its flaws—its central theme isn’t groundbreaking, and the father-son rivalry trope is well-worn. But it’s the execution, the performances, and the music that elevate the series from a standard drama to a compelling watch. The production values are top-notch, and the soundtracks bind the narrative as tightly as a well-produced album.

This series will resonate with anyone who loves music or is curious about the inner workings of the music industry. And with a finale that teases a second season, it leaves you humming for more.