Scoop Fame Karishma Tanna Recalls Being Dejected After Sanju: 'Expected Meaningful Roles But That Didn't Happen'

Actress Karishma Tanna recently delivered a breakthrough performance with her latest OTT release, 'Scoop', directed by Hansal Mehta. In the series, she is seen playing the role of a wrongly incarcerated journalist, Jagruti Pathak, and her character is modelled on former journalist Jigna Vora, who was named as one of the accused in the sensational J Dey murder case.



In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Karishma opens up on life before and after 'Scoop', her similarities with her character Jagruti, struggles in showbiz, and more.



Excerpts:

How did you bag the role of Jagruti?

I had auditioned for the role. Jagruti Pathak is a Gujarati woman and a very passionate journalist. She’s headstrong and hardworking, and I have similar character traits which is why I feel Hansal sir chose me.

Did you meet Jigna Vora during the filming of Scoop?

I met Jigna Vora directly at the end of the entire shoot. Hansal sir was very clear about what he wanted. He had written the character and script and wanted me to perform the role of Jagruti with my own persona and way of portraying this character. He didn’t want me to follow or mimic anybody, hence, he didn’t let me meet Jigna before or during Scoop’s filming.

What’s the feedback that you’ve been receiving?

The response has been mind-blowing! I’m still trying to sink all of it in. I am experiencing this for the first time. Everyone from friends to relatives to colleagues are calling me and saying good things. I’ll forever be thankful to Hansal sir for making me feel this way.

In Scoop, when Jagruti hits rock bottom, the people who she thought were her friends turn their backs against her. Have you faced the same in your real life too?

Honestly, I don’t have friends in the industry. The ones who are my friends are those who have been with me since my school and college days. And they have always believed in me. In the industry, it has always been shoot and go back home for me. Of course, there is jealousy and insecurity, and it is not just in our field, but in every industry, and that does not bother me. Having said that, people are very warm in this industry but I always felt that shooting and returning home was the better thing to do.

Just like Jagruti, you’ve worked hard over the past two decades to be where you are today. What are the challenges that you faced during this journey?

My biggest challenge was to shed the image of a television actor. I am very proud of my TV roots and it has actually honed my acting skills. I have become more confident, I know how to face the camera now, and it has taught me the nuances. But having said that, I too wanted to grow in life just like everyone else and that’s where I experienced the struggle to grow out of one platform into another because you’re typecast constantly. That’s how it is. Not everyone is like that though. People and their mentality are changing now, but there are some who still don’t want to take risks. I have faced these challenges and I have come out stronger into this next phase of my life.

Go on...

The good thing is that I never stopped working. After Sanju, I think my expectations were a little too high. I expected that I’ll get more meaningful roles and films, but that didn’t happen. It didn’t break me though. It might have shaken my confidence for a bit, but I gathered myself and kept working hard, and today, I’ve managed to bag Scoop. Hansal sir saw that hunger in me and after all those years of struggles, I can say that I am where I always wanted to be.