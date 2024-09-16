Scam Alert! Salman Khan's Manager Warns Fans Against FAKE Post About Actor's US Show: 'Don't Buy Tickets'

The manager of Salman Khan has issued a warning against a fake post suggesting that the actor is all set to make an appearance in the United States. On Monday (September 16), Salman's manager, Jordy Patel, took to his Instagram stories to debunk the false claim that has surfaced online.

Patel shared a screenshot from an online ticketing platform that advertised a supposed appearance by Salman at Arlington Theatre in the US on October 5. It also included a picture of the actor, misleading fans into believing the event was legitimate.

In a clear warning to fans, Patel labeled the post a scam and urged followers not to fall for it. "SCAM ALERT!! DO NOT BUY TICKETS," he wrote along with the screenshot. He clarified that Salman is not making any appearances in the US in 2024.

It may be mentioned that Salman did not share anything related to his international show on his official media accounts.

The Bollywood superstar enjoys an enormous fan following, not only in India but globally.

Salman is currently in Mumbai. He returned home a couple of day back and visited Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Mehta passed away after jumping off his Bandra building, police had said.

On September 15, Salman visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Varsha, to offer his prayers to Lord Ganesha. And in return, the CM gifted him a tiny idol of Ganpati and honoured him with shawl and flowers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy with the shoot of his next film, titled Sikandar. The film is being directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss. It will hit the big screens on Eid 2025.