Salman Khan Visits Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence For Ganpati Darshan, Performs Special Aarti (PHOTOS)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Varsha, on Saturday to offer his prayers to Lord Ganesha. And in return, the CM gifted him a tiny idol of Ganpati and honoured him with shawl and flowers.

On Sunday, the chief minister took to his official X handle and shared photos of Salman at his residence, Varsha. The superstar was accompanied by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

"Actor Salman Khan paid a visit to Lord Ganesha at Varsha last evening. On this occasion, he was honoured with a shawl, coconut, flowers and an idol of Lord Ganesha. He also performed a special aarti for the Lord," the tweet read.

In one of the photos, Salman can be seen performing the puja and aarti along with Arpita in front of Ganpati Bappa. He kept it casual in a blue shirt and jeans, and was immersed in prayers as the pandits chanted special mantras.

In other photos, the actor can be seen posing with Shinde and receiving the flowers and gifts. Arpita was also presented with a shawl.

Just like every year, this year too, the Khans got home Ganpati Bappa at Arpita's residence in Mumbai for 1.5 days. The entire family gathered at her place and Salman was seen performing the aarti and singing Morya Re with the kids of the family.

Later, he was also spotted dancing during the Ganpati visarjan procession along with Aayush, Arpita, and others.

On the work front, Salman is currently involved in the shoot of his next, titled Sikandar. The film is being directed by Ghajini fame AR Murugadoss. The actor, who was shooting outside the city, recently returned to Mumbai after former sister-in-law Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, died by suicide. The actor was seen visiting the Arora household to support the bereaved family.