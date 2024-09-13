Salman Khan Looks Miffed As 'Shameless' Fans Shout His Name Outside Malaika Arora's Father's Residence (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan visited Malaika Arora's house a day after the tragic death of her stepfather Anil Mehta. He returned to Mumbai amid the shoot of his upcoming film Sikandar and headed straight to meet Malaika and her family. Several pictures and videos have surfaced in which the actor is seen outside their residence.

In the now-viral videos, several fans as well as paparazzi are seen gathered near the building to get a glimpse of the actor. Some of the fans also shouted his name as he walked towards his car after meeting the family.

However, Salman looked visibly upset by the behaviour of the fans as they continued to shout his name, unaffected by the situation. Even though Salman was miffed by the fans' reaction, he did not say anything and stepped inside his car.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "I can’t believe I’m witnessing this level of crazy! This is stupidity on steroids! People are hitting new lows every day."

Another comment read, "The screaming fans are shameless. zero sense when a family is grieving."

"The joblessness of this public that they don’t spare someone’s funeral as long as they get to see their stars. That hooting is next level hooliganism," read another comment.

Anil Mehta's funeral was held in Mumbai on Thursday (September 12) and several members of the Khan family, including Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan and Nirvaan Khan, were seen by the bereaved family's side.

Salman kept a low profile as he arrived at the residence of Malaika's mother Joyce, where Mehta died by suicide. Reportedly, he could not reach the city on time for the funeral as he was busy with the shoot of Sikandar at an undisclosed location.

Anil Mehta's death

The 62-year-old allegedly jumped off his building where he lived with Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp. The incident took place on September 11. Reportedly, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Mehta's post mortem reports stated that he died due to multiple injuries and broken bones.