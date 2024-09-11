Salman Khan Wears ₹41 Crores Watch Embedded With 714 Diamonds; Know More About The 'Billionaire III'

Salman Khan wears Billionaire III watch in a video | Jacob & Co website

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan is renowned for his exquisite and lavish watch collection. A recent video of him has gone viral on the internet, where he can be seen trying one of the most expensive watches in the world. In the video, Khan is standing next to Jacob Arabo, assisting him in donning a watch adorned with hundreds of shiny diamonds.

The watch in the video is none other than the Billionaire III by Jacob and Co. The actor is also captured hugging Jacob Arabo in the video and smiling. The creator and creative director of Jacob & Co., Jacob Arabo, is renowned for his idea to combine watches with jewellery design.

Jacob Arabo shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned, "I never let anyone try on my Billionaire, but for Salman Khan I made an exception."

The video soon went viral all over the internet, with many fans showering likes and comments on the post. A user commented under the video, "Salman Khan didn't wear the watch. The watch was honoured to be worn by Salman Khan." Another wrote, "The watch became valuable because Salman wore it."

Billionaire III | Jacob Arabo's website

Everything you need to know about the most expensive watch Salma Khan wore

The Billionaire III watch is one of the most expensive watches in the world and has its own regal charm created by Jacob Arabo. Only 18 of these watches are made. It features a case and inner ring embedded with 152 emerald-cut diamonds, 72 in each area. The baguette-cut diamonds and the bracelet are studded with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds. In total, there are 714 white diamonds on the Billionaire III.

According to the brand's website, the lavish watch is priced at a whopping Rs 41.94 crore. The description under the watch on the website reads, “Billionaire III is the ultimate statement of wealth. Its unique allure is fit for kings, whatever their own particular castle may be.”

