Scam 2003 Real Story: All About Abdul Karim Telgi & His ₹30,000 Crore Fraud In Upcoming Hansal Mehta Web Series

(L) Gagan Dev Riar who plays Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003; (R) Real Abdul Karim Telgi in police custody |

After the mammoth success of the web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', maverick filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to return with yet another gripping tale in his next, titled 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story', which will narrate the ins and outs of the staggering Rs 30,000 crore scam that shook the nation.

The web series is set to tell the tale of mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi and one of India's most (in)famous scams, the stamp paper scam.

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' is adapted from the Hindi book 'Reporter Ki Diary', penned by journalist Sanjay Singh.

Who is Abdul Karim Telgi?

Born in Belgaum, Karnataka, Telgi got into the counterfeiting business quite young when he returned to India after working in Saudi Arabia for a few years.

Post his return to India, Telgi kickstarted his counterfeiting career by manufacturing fake passports. After solidifying his foot in the business, he aimed for more money and that is when he got introduced to the world of counterfeit government stamp papers.

As he tasted success in the fake stamp paper business, he appointed as many as 300 people, including banks, insurance companies, cops and stock brokerage firms. The scam was estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 30,000 crore.

Finally in 2006, his scam was exposed and he was nabbed, post which he was sentenced to 30 years in jail. He was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 1000 crore, and thus, one of the biggest scams of India got its closure.

When & where to watch Scam 2003?

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' is all set to premiere on SonyLIV on September 1, and the role of Telgi will be essayed by Gagan Dev Riar.

The series has been helmed by Hansal Mehta, along with Tushar Hiranandani. It has been written by Sanjay Singh himself, to maintain the authenticity of the story.

While 'Scam 1992' was a blockbuster, it will be interesting to see if Hansal Mehta would hit the ball out of the park once again with 'Scam 2003'.