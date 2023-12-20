'Say F**k It': Rashmika Mandanna Shares Mantras To Fans On How To Stay Positive | Photo Via Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others. The film is now inching closer to the ₹ 600-crore club.

Just a while back, on Wednesday, Rashmika wrote an inspiring note to her fans on her Instagram broadcast channel. She also shared mantras on how to tackle negativity and stay positive. The actress said, "Just checking up on you my loves. Those of you doing well.. I am so so happy for you.. But any of you- if you are going through a phase in life where you feel like ‘why is this happening to me.. what have I done so wrong?’..

She added, "Use these mantras I use or used.. 1- deep breath in deep breath out and say f**k it! (Trust me, sometimes it helps.) 2- keep chanting ‘swamy swamy swamy swamy’ or ‘om Namah Shivaya’ - (this helps too) 3- keep saying to yourself in your mind - ‘this will pass. I am stronger than this. I can handle so much more than this.. This will pass too..’ 4- look at yourself in the mirror and say - ‘I am so damn proud of you. You did so well’ (this will might make you cry sometimes but you will also make you feel soooo much better after you come out)"

"Many more are there.. but I find myself doing these often..I’ll be happy if any of this helps any of you at all.. Giving you all a warm teddy bear hugs," the actress concluded.

On the work front, Rashmika has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend in her pipeline.