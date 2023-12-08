Amid Animal Debate, Rashmika Mandanna Pens Gratitude For Playing Gitanjali As Film Completes Glorious 1 Week

The crime thriller Animal premiered in theaters last Friday and is presently commanding the box office with remarkable collections. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, the movie wrapped up its first week of release with collections amounting to over ₹300 crores. Rashmika conveyed her appreciation to her fans in a heartfelt note, reflecting on her character. Furthermore, she shared behind-the-scenes pictures, providing a sneak peek into the film's production process on her Instagram account.

Sharing three pictures in a post, Rashmika penned a long note about playing Gitanjali, wife to Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh.

Rashmika's post reads, "If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s. It was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are.

In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out. Happy one week to us #Animal team. Guys. Thank you all for all the love. It’s what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film. Big hugs to you all too."

ABOUT ANIMAL

The film explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, against the backdrop of vengeance and violence. Alongside Ranbir and Rashmika, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.