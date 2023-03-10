Satish Kaushik tragic demise: Sunil Pal, Raza Murad and others react

Satish Kaushik | Pic: Instagram/satishkaushik2178

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away in the wee hours of Thursday (March 9), leaving the entire nation shellshocked. He suffered from a fatal heart attack. Celebs speak exclusively with The Free Press Journal as they recall fond memories and mourn his loss.

Ashoke Pandit

“Satish was a great director and a great actor. Behind the cameras he was magical. There are no qualms calling him an icon.”

Raza Murad

“After his marriage, his two-year-old son was no more but he carried on with life entertaining all of us. He was a great actor, director and screenwriter who brought smiles on the faces of one and all.”

Sunil Pal

“Actor, director, producer, writer Satish Kaushik’s sad demise has spread a wave of sadness all over the Bollywood industry. As a comedian I have literally been his student and a fan. The first time I had the opportunity of meeting him personally was in a skit show where he was a judge. No sooner he saw me, he got up and hugged me. He directed the first most expensive film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja… He has won innumerable accolades. He will remain a huge inspiration to all of us.”