Best roles of Satish Kaushik: Calendar, Pappu Pager & more

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, leaving the entire nation shocked. Among his vast array of characters, his most memorable role has to be that of Calendar in the 1987 film Mr India
He played the role of a contract killer Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997)
Satish Kaushik played Ashok Namboodirippad alongside Pankaj Kapur in 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983)
In 1989, Satish played Kashiram in 'Ram Lakhan' which won him a Best Comedian Award
His role as Mutthu Swamy in 'Saajan Chale Sasural' (1996) also won him another Best Comedian Award
Satish Kaushik played the hilarious character of Chanda Mama in the 1997 film Mr and Mrs Khiladi
Satish Kaushik played the adorable manager Jumbo in Anil Kapoor's 'Gharwali Baharwali'
Satish Kaushik played Mohan opposite Govinda in the 2001 film 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta'
Satish Kaushik as Bhure in Thar (2022)
