Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi cops recovers 'medicines' from late actor's farmhouse

Satish Kaushik |

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a massive heart attack.

He suffered a heart attack while on the way to a hospital in Gurugram.

As per reports, the initial postmortem report had stated that there were no injury marks on the actor and the cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.

Cops recovered medicines from Satish Kaushik's farmhouse

However, the Delhi Police have now said that they are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know exact cause of death.

According to ANI, cops recovered some 'medicines' from late actor's farmhouse in Southwest Delhi.

A crime team of district police had visited the place, sourced told news agency ANI.

Satish Kaushik's death

Satish Kaushik celebrated Holi with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, and others on March 7. He then took off to Delhi to meet a friend.

However, he called his manager late in the night and complained of breathlessness. He then asked his driver to take him to the hospital but suffered a heart attack inside his car on the way.

After conducting the postmortem, his mortal remains were flown down to Mumbai, where the actor was cremated in the presence of his close friends and family.

Among those present at the funeral were Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shehnaaz Gill, Ashoke Pandit, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, and others.

Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

